Plan to install zipline in Laie, but tourism shutdown puts project’s future in doubt

LAIE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal for a new zipline venture in Laie is raising questions from community members.
But due to the tourism shutdown, the future of the project is now uncertain.
The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting approved CLIMB Works Laie’s Conditional Use Permit for agribusiness activities.
The company is proposing to expand existing agricultural uses and develop zipline and mountain bike tours.
Part of the revenue generated would be used for a reforestation efforts to replace invasive trees and plants with native species, according to the business.
Visitors would check in at a kiosk at the Polynesian Cultural Center and groups of 14 guests would be staggered throughout the day.
The facility is anticipated to accommodate more than 1,000 guests per day, according to the application.
“Including staff, the maximum (number of) people on site would be 386 people at any one time on a project area that covers 464 acres,” said CW Laie LLC partner Aaron Campbell.
CLIMB Works already offers zipline rides at its Keana Farms facility in Kahuku.
“The community, in general, when they heard this project was moving, they came out with strong opposition to this expansion because of the potential impacts to the community,” said Honolulu City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.
Campbell said the idea was to focus on visitors already heading to the Polynesian Cultural Center, which is closed for now.
CLIMB Works says there is no plan to develop the zipline project in the near future because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The city's permit process did not require a public hearing or a presentation to the neighborhood board.
"Just felt like there should have been more public outreach from the applicant, whether or not he needed to," said Tsuneyoshi. "Even in these times with the pandemic and things that are going on, there are different ways in which he could have reached out."
Those opposed to the city's granting of the permit have until July 17 to file an appeal with the Zoning Board of Appeals.
“I’ve met with over 80 community members at this point, and will continue to do so,” said Campbell. “I’ve been meeting in small groups of 10 or less primarily because of COVID, but again, I’m willing to meet with anybody.”
