‘Monumental error’ could delay Aloha Stadium redevelopment another year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years of debate and planning, the Aloha Stadium redevelopment might be delayed another year.
That’s because a bill that sets up all the land and jurisdictional rules has a wording mistake, allowing the state to grant 99-year leases on the Halawa property. It’s supposed to be 65 years.
The state comptroller called it a “monumental error.”
He also apologized to lawmakers and said he hopes they can fix it before the Legislature adjourns Friday. Some lawmakers think it might be too late.
The state has already set aside $350 million for the project.
