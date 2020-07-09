Manhunt continues for suspect accused of stabbing 17-year-old in the neck at Kahala beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in the neck Wednesday at a secluded Kahala beach say they’re still in shock over the unprovoked attack.
Police are continuing to search for a suspect and say they don’t yet have any substantial leads.
The victim, meanwhile, remains at a hospital after emergency surgery. Her brother said she is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. He requested anonymity to preserve his sister’s identity.
Police have classified the case as an attempted murder and said the attack happened at a typically empty stretch of beach just off Kahala Avenue.
Witnesses have described the suspect as Caucasian and about 5-foot-9.
Police are asking nearby residents to review their home security footage for any suspicious activity.
“We are just looking for the general area where this guy could have possibly walked there, rode a bike there, a moped there,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.
“We just want people to review their systems. If you do see someone on your surveillance system that you don’t recognize that matches the description, please contact us.”
The victim’s family said they believe the suspect did not know the 17-year-old.
“The only thing that I can think of is someone who might have seen her going to the beach constantly and kind of learned her patterns or something,” the victim’s brother said.
“But she doesn’t have any problems with anybody as far as I know.”
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.
