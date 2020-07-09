Man seriously injured in crash in Waialua area

WAIALUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kaukonahua Road in the Waialua area has been reopened following a crash that damaged a utility pole and caused wires to go down early Thursday.
It happened around midnight.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported a 22-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition for injuries to the lower half of his body.
Kaukonahua Road was shut down between Wilikina Drive to Farrington Highway. The road was reopened around 7:45 a.m.
This story will be updated.
