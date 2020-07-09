Hold on! Breezy trade winds continue throughout the week plus passing trade showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Thursday evening. The breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early next week. Windward shower coverage is expected to increase today through early Friday as a mid-level disturbance and higher moisture move through from east to west. Drier trade wind conditions will prevail Friday through early next week. We will be watching the eastern Pacific and eventually the remnants of tropical cyclone Cristina. Some of the remnant moisture could make its way to the islands next week.