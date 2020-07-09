United Airlines workers in Hawaii face layoffs as air travel industry struggles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines is preparing to make major layoffs beginning in October, and workers at two Hawaii airports appear to be in danger of losing their jobs.
The airline sent a memo out Wednesday to employees warning of 36,000 possible furloughs nationwide, or nearly 50 percent of its workers.
According to a notice sent to state officials, among the impacted are 332 workers at Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, and 54 at the Kahului Airport.
United says it lost billions of dollars over the last three months and demand for travel is still 90 percent lower than last year. The company feels the cuts are needed as the air travel industry will continue to struggle, likely until a vaccine is created.
Employees are being asked to voluntarily enroll in workforce reduction programs before mandatory cuts begin
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.