Hawaii reports 36 new COVID-19 cases amid growing concerns about community spread

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 1,130.
It’s the second-largest total seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The largest ― 41 ― was reported Tuesday.
All but two of the new cases were on Oahu. The Big Island and Kauai also had one case each.
Meanwhile, HNN learned that 17 of the new cases were the result of community spread. Five are linked to travel and the exposure for 14 cases is unknown.
State officials have said that some increase in cases is to be expected as the kamaaina economy reopens, and the governor says the infections are “manageable right now.”
But he also warned that could change quickly, and he urged residents to take precautions.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- Some 840 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization is 123, while the death toll stands at 19.
- More than 102,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 842
- Released from isolation: 600
- Required hospitalization: 93
- Deaths: 13
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 130 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 35
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 97
- Released from isolation: 89
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 18
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
