Former high school athletes preparing for sports future despite not playing senior seasons

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spring sports in Hawaii came to an abrupt end earlier this year after falling victim to the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to cancel seasons left local athletes, like Maryknoll graduate Maddux Miyasato, stunned that their prep careers were now behind them.
“I was more shocked instead of mad because I didn’t think that it was actually going to happen,” Miyasato told Hawaii News Now. “But I was disappointed.”
Miyasato missed his senior season with Maryknoll’s baseball team, but the former Spartan says he is now looking ahead to the next chapter in his playing career.
“I’ve been working out almost everyday, keeping my swing intact, keeping the feel for everything, so like going to the cages, getting grounders, long tossing and all that,” Miyasato said. “I’m excited to see what Nebraska has to offer me.”
The second baseman is heading to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska this fall ― barring any coronavirus-related changes.
As colleges prepare for students to return to campus for the upcoming school year, many are implementing new procedures and guidelines for the safety of students and staff.
George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia is where Mililani graduate Cassidy Worzalla is gearing up to join the softball team.
“The school is going to want us to quarantine before we leave, and then we’re going to do staged testing when we get there,” Worzalla said. “So it’s going to be a big procedure and (we have to test negative) before we can go do any workouts or use any of the facilities.”
With all of the precautionary measures in place, the former Lady Trojan is happy that her days in the dugout aren’t ending in Central Oahu.
“I’m really excited to go and continue playing, and I know that’s the same feeling for a lot of my teammates,” Worzalla said. “Like it’s sad that it happened, but we’re all excited for this next step, just looking forward to the future.”
Both Worzalla and Miyasato remain optimistic that next year they will be on the field competing with their new teams ― and the coronavirus pandemic will be a thing of the past.
