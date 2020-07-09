Forecast: Firm trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early next week. Windward shower coverage is expected to increase today through early Friday as a mid-level disturbance and higher moisture move through from east to west. Drier trade wind conditions will prevail Friday through early next week.
No significant swells are due through much of the week. A mix of mainly background southerly swells will dominate, with a south-southwest swell giving south shore surf a bit of a boost today through Friday. Trade wind swell will gradually build to around the summer average today, then hold into early next week. A small long-period swell from tropical cyclone Cristina could arrive early next week as well.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.