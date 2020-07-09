DOE outlines what upcoming school year will look like at individual campuses across Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education on Wednesday outlined what the upcoming school year will look like at individual campuses.
It won’t be the same for each of Hawaii’s 283 public schools as they will choose their own instructional model.
The options were: face-to-face learning every day, a blended rotation, or a combination of the two.
Blended means there will be one group of students on campus, while the other group does distance learning.
The hybrid option is similar to blended but may be implemented differently at each school. Some students may go to school on certain days, while others could be required to report daily.
Each campus is required to have 180 days of instruction and must adhere to specific safety guidelines.
A priority for face-to-face learning will be given to kindergarten through grade 2 and “vulnerable” students.
Hawaii school campuses closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained shuttered through the remainder of the school year, with students technically returning with remote learning.
But participation in those remote learning opportunities, which weren’t graded, was low.
A survey of public school teachers found that most of their students didn’t regularly participate in distance learning. Regular participation among secondary school students was in the single digits in some areas.
Public schools will reopen on Aug. 4.
