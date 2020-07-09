Coffee with a Candidate: Dwight Nadamoto, Candidate for Honolulu Prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwight Nadamoto is the Acting Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu.
He says he is alarmed by the crime rate in Honolulu.
Nadamoto says gun crimes are escalating, domestic abusers are skirting the law, and drunk drivers are a menace on the streets.
He is shocked at opposition to the construction of a new prison to replace the dilapidated and overcrowded Oahu Community Correctional Center.
According to his website, Nadamoto supports a new larger facility with funding to pay for improved services for the mentally ill and drug abusers.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
Why do you want to be Honolulu Prosecutor?
When I looked at the candidates running now, I didn’t see anyone who has a focus on public safety. That is my focus, and that is what I’ve done my whole life.
What would you do to restore trust into the office?
Nothing is more important to me than the integrity in the office. That is why I went and testified immediately at the federal grand jury. I supported the city audit of our office. When I heard about Katherine Kealoha we looked into her cases, and if anything was unusual we noted it. If needed we sent it to the prosecutor. We tried to put new steps into our office. Any plea agreements must be authorized by two people. We have an anonymous phone line, so employees or deputies can call in about something that looks fishy.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.