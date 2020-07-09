Coffee with a Candidate: Dwight Nadamoto, Candidate for Honolulu Prosecutor

Nothing is more important to me than the integrity in the office. That is why I went and testified immediately at the federal grand jury. I supported the city audit of our office. When I heard about Katherine Kealoha we looked into her cases, and if anything was unusual we noted it. If needed we sent it to the prosecutor. We tried to put new steps into our office. Any plea agreements must be authorized by two people. We have an anonymous phone line, so employees or deputies can call in about something that looks fishy.