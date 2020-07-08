17-year-old girl stabbed on a Kahala beach; HPD searching for suspect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a stabbing suspect after an attack on the beach in Kahala.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kahala Avenue and Koloa Street.
EMS says a 17-year-old girl suffered a laceration across her upper body, and cuts to her hands. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Additional details were limited on the moments leading up to the stabbing, but Honolulu police say they were searching for a man described as being in his 30s.
Police said he was approximately 6′ tall, 200 pounds, and had curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Residents near the area should be on the lookout to a man matching the description, but they should not approach him. Anyone with tips could call 911.
This story will be updated.
