‘We need tourists’: Maui goat dairy farm that catered to hotels struggles to pay the bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfing Goat Dairy is more than a company with a cute name. Since 2002, the farm in upcountry Maui has produced award-winning organic gourmet cheeses.
But its revenue has plummeted.
"We have this double whammy. We don't have any visitors. And all the hotels and restaurants who were ordering cheese, they are all closed," owner Thomas Kafsack said.
He and his wife, Eva-Maria, have put their retirement plans on hold.
Their farm’s sales have fallen about 90%. From April through June, only 49 people visited the farm compared to 17,000 during the same period last year.
"We need tourists. And we need healthy tourists. Please. Now," Eva-Maria said.
To keep their business alive, the Kafsack’s sold some of their herd, cutting it from 254 goats to 129.
“We sold, unfortunately, part of the milking herd already,” Kafsack said. “It really hurts to have to let go these ladies.”
The Payroll Protection Program helped them hold on to their employees.
"That's important. That's really important that they can come back," Eva-Maria said.
The PPP money runs out next month, though, then they’ll have to draw on their retirement savings.
"If we put everything we have into the company we can survive up to the middle of October," Kafsack said.
Even though demand isn’t there, production hasn’t stopped. The dairy farm has given away cheese to Maui food drives, a senior center and church groups.
"We still want to continue to make cheese because we hate to throw the milk away," Kafsack said.
Surfing Goat Dairy stored some of its product so it has stock on hand when tourism returns and businesses resume ordering their cheeses.
That day can’t come soon enough.
