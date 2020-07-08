Watch top contenders for Honolulu mayor make their case in ‘The Job Interview'

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s primary election is just a month away, and the five leading candidates for Honolulu mayor are scrambling to make sure their messages are heard at a time when traditional campaigning is impossible and the scale of crisis facing the city is unprecedented.
To understand where each of them stand, Hawaii News Now partnered with Honolulu Civil Beat to conduct a one-hour “job interview” of each of the leading contenders for mayor, pressing them on their vision for Oahu, how they’d tackle the problems facing the city, and their approach to leadership.
Everything from rail to homelessness to over-tourism was discussed. Nothing was off limits.
Three panelists from HNN and three from Civil Beat conducted the interviews, a unique opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and decide who is best qualified to lead Honolulu Hale — and help Oahu navigate through a pandemic and toward a more resilient future.
To watch the full interviews, click on one of the following stories — or choose a video from the playlist below.
- Facing off against household political names, Keith Amemiya sees his outsider status ‘as a plus’
- Rick Blangiardi says he can lead Oahu out of crisis, but he’s still crafting the specifics on how to do it
- Colleen Hanabusa wants to offer voters a practical choice, not big campaign promises
- In seeking his old job, Mufi Hannemann is also pursuing ‘a mission in life’
- Kym Marcos Pine says her top priority as mayor would be putting tourism in its place
On Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KGMB, Hawaii News Now will air a one-hour special featuring responses from each of the candidates.
And exclusively on our digital platforms, our panel of journalists and political experts have provided reviews of each of the interviews — with insight on the answers candidates’ gave and how they’ll go over with voters.
You can also watch “The Job Interview” coverage on demand across our streaming platforms, including on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.
