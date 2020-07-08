Realtors survey finds alarming number of Oahu tenants unable to pay their rent in June

By HNN Staff | July 8, 2020 at 2:28 PM HST - Updated July 8 at 2:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Honolulu Board of Realtors survey paints an alarming picture of the scope of financial pain Oahu renters are feeling.

It found that 4 in 10 Realtors have tenants who couldn’t pay their rent in June.

Nearly half of Realtors, meanwhile, had tenants who asked for a discount or rent reduction.

“While the state’s protections for renters and assistance for homeowners has worked well, we know many people will continue to face financial hardship as a result of the pandemic,” said Suzanne Young, CEO of the Honolulu Board of Realtors, in a news release. “The situation is especially difficult for renters, and we must start finding solutions to ensure people don’t need to worry about having a place to call home.”

The survey of Realtors was conducted June 17 to 22.

It also found:

  • 14% of Realtors who responded said they had rental property owners who asked lenders for forbearance or deferrals;
  • 16% said their tenants had difficulty finding rental assistance programs;
  • And 45% said they didn’t expect their tenants ability to pay to improve in July.

