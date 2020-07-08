National Park Service to resume limited tours of USS Arizona Memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor is preparing to welcome back visitors.
Beginning on Friday, guests will be allowed to once again tour the USS Arizona Memorial.
There will be limited access, though, with fewer daily tours, a maximum of 50 people on each tour and a mask requirement.
But the tours will be extended as a compromise for the public.
Tickets will be released exclusively online seven days prior to the tour and one day prior.
