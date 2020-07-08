HPD: Man accidentally shoots himself, leaving trail of blood in front of Makiki fire station

HPD is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself near the Makiki fire station. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
July 8, 2020 at 9:38 AM HST - Updated July 8 at 9:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man reportedly shot himself accidentally, leaving a trail of blood in front of the Makiki fire station on Wednesday morning.

Authorities first responded to the scene before 8 a.m.

The man was in serious condition following the incident, officials said.

Viewers reported seeing a lot of blood in front of the fire station.

No other details have been provided, but HPD said it’s conducting a full investigation.

This story will be updated.

