Here’s how to listen to ‘The Job Interview: Honolulu Mayor’ on the go

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii’s primary election getting closer by the day, the five leading candidates for Honolulu mayor sat down for an extensive, hour-long job interview with journalists from Hawaii News Now and Honolulu Civil Beat in an attempt to find out which candidate was most qualified for the city’s top job.
Each of those interviews were recorded, and the videos are available all of Hawaii News Now’s streaming platforms.
If you’re headed out the door and want to listen to the interviews on-the-go, you can also listen to the podcast version of each hour-long interview by clicking on the segment below.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the Hawaii News Now podcast feed on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Spotify.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.