Hawaii reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,094

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw another double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 23 new infections reported statewide.
Twenty of the new cases are on Oahu, while Maui had two and the Big Island had one.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,094 ― and come on the heels of a record high Tuesday with 41 new cases.
The governor has said the surge in new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii is “manageable right now,” but warned that could change quickly.
He also acknowledged there are discussions underway about whether some high-risk businesses should be closed again or planned modifications to the trans-Pacific quarantine set to take effect Aug. 1 be delayed.
- Gyms battle germs as officials consider rollbacks of high-risk businesses
- Oahu visitor attractions counting down days until tourism restart
- Ventilator use declines as doctors get a better understanding of COVID-19
- Surge in COVID-19 cases across US raises questions about Hawaii’s plan to reopen tourism
The plan to reopen tourism ― with a visitor pre-testing program ― also comes as the mainland sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including record high daily case counts in Florida, Texas and California.
“We are monitoring the conditions we see across the country,” Ige said.
He said it’s vital that people wear a mask and socially distance to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are not in a situation where the number of cases that we’ve seen today or in the recent past threatens the health care system in any way,” Gov. David Ige said, at a news conference Tuesday.
“What I would want to remind everyone is that we all need to take personal responsibility to maintain that going forward.”
He continued, “We are safe as we speak but we need to continue to maintain and take the personal responsibility of making these choices and reduce the risk that we are all exposed to.”
He added Hawaii hospitals are not reporting any capacity issues and people who need a test can get one. The state continues to enjoy the nation’s lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- Some 811 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization is 122, while the death toll stands at 19.
- More than 102,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 808
- Released from isolation: 572
- Required hospitalization: 92
- Deaths: 13
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 130 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 42
- Released from isolation: 35
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 96
- Released from isolation: 88
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 18
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.