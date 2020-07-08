Full Transcript: Rick Blangiardi’s Interview

I think Mahea it was a ... from a financial standpoint, I guess or maybe from a career standpoint. I left coaching. I didn’t wanna leave coaching. That was really hard for me. I was doing really well. I was born to be a college football coach. I have every confidence if I had stayed then I would have been a head coach, you know at some point. I just was really comfortable in that, um but I couldn’t afford it to stay in it, and so I took a job, I knew nothing about. You know this is, this is how I got into a broadcast career. Friends of mine who had left coaching, said, “Don’t go sell insurance. You’ll hate it. Don’t sell sporting goods, you’ll hate it.” I literally backed into a media job, I really had no game plan of who, despite the fact I already had a master’s degree. I was so programmed, I was gonna go to that. So I changed my life’s direction and that wasn’t easy. And they didn’t exactly roll over and make room for me at KGMB in those days. That was a dominant television station. So it was out of that. And quite honestly, in the beginning, I even felt sorry for myself for a while, I didn’t walk into it feeling really good about it, I was doing it out of duress, it’s a tough chapter. I had a baby coming. So that was a turning point for me. It was a major turning point. Since then, there’s been, there’s been ups and downs in my life you know um, it’s not been easy.