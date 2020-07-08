Full Transcript: Mufi Hannemann’s Interview

I felt an obligation to get it to a good point before I did this transfer or the hand off to the next administration. So there’s been problems. I don’t think we need to go into why those problems happen, all I’m saying is, this is where it is at $9 billion. My job is to go and fix it, complete it, because it will bring tremendous benefits. Look at Aloha Stadium now, there’d be no talk of a new stadium were it not for rail. I want to be really clear of that, and that’s gonna be a public, private partnership. Look at the station outside of Pearl Harbor, they’re gonna have a military invest in that, so you’re gonna have a state of the TOD taking place right outside of Pearl Harbor. And you can say what you will about Kakaako, but it has increased property values, that’s brought in more property taxes into the city. “Why?”As mayor, I said, “I wanna see rail coming through.” Now going forward in terms of “Are there lessons learned?” I think what mayors have to do from here on out is everyone who’s gonna benefit along the TOD should be asked up front. “What are you prepared to pay for? How can you help the city’s treasury make this happen?” I don’t think that was asked as clearly and distinctly, when they did Kakaako ‘cause I left office. When we go down from Middle Street to Chinatown, I will ask that question.