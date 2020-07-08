Full Transcript: Kym Marcos Pine’s Interview

We need to do more in the apartment zone and that’s why I work hard in the affordable apartment zone legislation, and we are working on the monster home legislation. I decided to sit down with these developers who everyone demonized and say why are you building an apartment next to grandma’s house. Can’t you just build it in the apartment zone? And they said “well, no, because your building code for 20,000 square feet or less, which is what we are looking at, you can’t build an apartment.' You have it set back so far back you can’t even build a building so then we went to affordable housing with Marshall Hung because he and I were working on the same thing at the same time he said let’s come together and so we changed building codes in the apartment zone, and now I’ve been working with Twinkle for a long time and her team. A good friend who is an architect put together the Kauhale villages and so that’s the next model I think that we can complete to do thousands of units for as low as $15,000 to $20,000. we finally came up with a model that you can build that’s cost effective.