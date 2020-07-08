Full Transcript: Keith Amemiya’s Interview

Well actually, looking over your Q-and-A for Civil Beat, thank you very much, you said COVID ― you know that’s the problem of today, but climate change is really gonna be the problem for all of us for the near future, and much further down the line. We’re on an island. I don’t have to point that out. I don’t have to point out that most of our infrastructure, including the tourism sector and Waikiki, including the downtown business area, the Honolulu International Airport, these sewage treatments plants, the power plants ― all of that is on the coast. We’re looking at in just a few decades or less, with even just a few feet of sea level rise, those being inundated, and that means roads are gonna be falling to the sea. They already are in Kaaawa and places like that. Homes on the North Shore, when the tide is up, what are you gonna do about this? All our focus is on COVID right now, we’re taking a hit budget-wise, but this is the biggest problem of our lifetime.