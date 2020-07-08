Full Transcript: Colleen Hanabusa’s Interview

So 2016 is when the people agreed to change that and by the next year — as you know, charter takes one cycle, to July 1, 2011, I mean 2018 to take place — the HART was given the authority to do rules, so that they could actually do that part of it. I think the most important part of it was being able to bring to people’s attention. You know I would come in with my little bag of my lunch because I would make HART board members on meeting go so long, and the reason why was because they weren’t being really honest with this, the whole issue of the tendents , you know the fact that you had the rusting and then there’s this whole thing about whether or not they were secure, the structural security of the Rail itself that came up, something called “Plitz”... I know it sounds crazy, but this shows you when I got into it, how much I got into it. “Plitz” were spacers that they put under the Rail to the concrete. What did they do? They took it out and they said, Oh we saved $5M”, and then when I was there, it was like, “You’ve got problems with plitz because the rail isn’t sitting properly” so they had to put it back in. And these are the issues, and more importantly than that, and one of the things that till today, they have not done anything about, is that the ownership of the “ROC”, which is the Rail Operations Center land. That was a transaction when Mufi Hanneman was mayor. And it really involves Department of Hawaiian Homelands, something else than many of you have covered, and there is no money transfer on that, and they’re supposed to be land transfer. They took too long to do it. So now you’ve got federal regulation that somebody’s gotta go negotiate or in 180 or 120 days, you have to take everything off because I...