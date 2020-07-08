Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early next week.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
No significant swells are due through much of the week.
A mix of mainly background southerly swells will dominate, with a south-southwest swell potentially boosting south shore surf to around the summertime average Thursday and Friday.
Trade wind swell will gradually build to around the summertime average by Thursday or Friday, then hold into early next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain small.
