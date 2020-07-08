Firefighters battling large brush fires on Maui, Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters were battling two wind-whipped brush fires Wednesday afternoon on Maui and Oahu. Wednesday afternoon.
The Maui fire began in the early morning hours. It grew as the day went on and forced the closure of Haleakala Highway from Hana Highway to the Y at the Old Haleakala turn off towards Pukalani.
Haliimaile Road was closed from Haleakala Highway to the area fronting the Haliimaile General Store.
So far, no evacuations have been ordered.
An estimated 200 acres have burned. At last check, the fire was 30% contained.
A cause is not yet known.
Meanwhile on Oahu, a fire broke out near the Waipio Soccer Complex. Multiple units were on scene responding around 3 p.m.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
