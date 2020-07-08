An algae that spreads like tumbleweed is blanketing Hawaiian atoll reefs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Manoa researchers are growing increasingly concerned over a species of algae taking over the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
Scientists found that the fairly new aggressive type of algae could be a major threat to coral reefs and sea life in the area.
UH researchers named it Chondria tumulosa. The fast-growing organism forms mats over the coral that can be almost 8 inches thick.
They say the algae has a “tumbleweed-like” method of growth. It detaches easily and can spread across reefs.
When they first found it in the area in 2016, NOAA divers weren’t incredibly alarmed. But in 2019, when they went back to the same area, they found the algae had spread up to several thousand square meters each at the Pearl and Hermes Atoll.
“I think this is a warning of the kinds of changes that are to come for the northwestern Hawaiian Islands. We have, not until now, seen a major issue like this where we have a nuisance species that’s come in and made such profound changes over a short period of time to the reefs,” Alison Sherwood, UH Manoa College of Natural Sciences, said.
The algae has been classified as a nuisance rather than an invasive species because researchers have not confirmed it as being introduced from another region.
It grows from the sea surface to at least 70 feet in depth.
Researchers will work to conduct mapping and molecular analyses, and form mitigation strategies.
