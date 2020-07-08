After successful reboots, CBS fires executive producer Peter Lenkov

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who helped reboot Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 is now out of a job.
CBS fired Peter Lenkov, citing claims of contributing to a toxic work environment.
The Executive Producer was once the golden boy at CBS, responsible for two of the network’s biggest hits.
But The Hollywood Reporter says colleagues complained that he was manipulative, abusive, and ran a “boys club” that judged women’s appearances.
In a statement, Lenkov apologized and said he accepted responsibility.
