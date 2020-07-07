Motorcyclist dies in Kauai’s 5th traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Kapaa man died in a crash on Kauai Monday evening.
The man hasn’t yet been identified, but Kauai police say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Refuse Transfer Station.
A preliminary report said the man was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was heading south when he lost control and crashed the motorcycle.
Traffic was diverted for nearly three hours while police investigated.
“Toxicology reports are pending, and it is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol or any other form of impairment were contributing factors in the crash,” Kauai police said.
Witnesses to the crash are being asked to come forward. They may call Officer S. Hanna of the Traffic Safety Unit at 241-1615.
It marked Kauai’s 5th traffic fatality of the year.
This story may be updated.
