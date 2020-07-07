2 men seriously injured while working at construction site at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were seriously injured early Tuesday while working at a construction site at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS officials responded to the scene around 3 a.m.
Authorities said the men, both in their early 30s, were injured while moving a large piece of glass that weighed about 1,000 pounds.
They were taken to the hospital for serious leg injuries, including fractures and deep cuts, EMS said.
This story will be updated.
