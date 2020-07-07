Max Holloway to auction off his UFC 251 fight, all proceeds going to the Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Always giving back to the 808 — ahead of his UFC featherweight title rematch with Alexander Volkanovski (21-1), Max Holloway (21-5) announced that he will be auctioning off his fight kit from UFC 251 for charity.
“My people, they need to eat in Hawaii,” Holloway said. “Unemployment right now is like 40%, so every single penny I make off of this auction is going straight to Hawaii Foodbank and I hope you guys can help me support my cause.”
Inspired by his fellow fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, who are also auctioning off fight kits for charity.
Holloway wants to help support local families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fight kit goes up for auction following Holloway’s co-main event bout with Volkanovski on Saturday at the UFC’s highly anticipated Fight Island.
The main fights are set to start at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii Time, on July 11 on ESPN + pay-per-view.
