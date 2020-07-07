Hold on! Breezy trade winds continue throughout the week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Tuesday evening. Hope you are having a nice week and you are enjoying the trade winds!
Trade winds will gradually strengthen over the next few days and will remain breezy through the weekend. Sunday into Monday will be quite gusty!
Showers will continue to be focused over the windward slopes especially during the nights and early morning hours, and over leeward portions of the Big Island during the afternoons. Upslope of Kona will have a chance for showers each day with the sea breeze flow and muggy air mass.
A slight increase in trade wind showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday as we track some moisture within our trade winds.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy. A slightly larger south swell arriving late Wednesday may bump up surf heights Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise slowly this week as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
