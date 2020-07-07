‘His legacy will live on’: Memorial services honor the late Sen. Breene Harimoto

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the state capitol Tuesday, there was a moving ceremony to honor the late State Senator Breene Harimoto.
He died last month at the age of 66 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The service began with a procession for Harimoto’s family. It went from Beretania Street to the Senate Chambers where he served for six years. He represented parts of Central Oahu including Pearl City, Aiea and Waimalu.
Politicians remembered their late colleague as a caring and passionate civil servant.
“He always seemed happiest in the presence of young people when his sincerity and warmth shined through,” State Rep. Gregg Takeyama said. “His legacy will live on through the family oriented programs and events that will continue to strengthen and enrich the community for years to come.”
Before his time on the state level, he served on the Honolulu City Council for four years. Adding to that, he also served on the Board of Education for eight years as well as a host of community organizations.
“Breene was a gentleman in every sense of the word. A gentle man with a backbone of steel. We saw it here when even in the darkest days of his illness, he willed his way to his desk to do the people’s work,” Rep. Takeyama added.
An online memorial page has been set up here.
