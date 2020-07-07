Hawaii sees 41 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day spike since pandemic began

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a worrisome sign that coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in the community, Hawaii saw 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.
It’s the highest single-day total the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. The previous one-day high was seen on April 1 and then again April 3, when 34 new cases were reported.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,071, nearly 75% of whom have recovered.
“It’s very disconcerting. This is a surge,” Green told Hawaii News Now. “I have obvious concerns. You can be sure we’re going to revisit the reopening plan because we’re very nervous. I’m worried.”
Green said the spike is a “reflection of people being out and about without a mask too often.”
“We’re seeing cases pop up all over the state. Some are from travelers, but many, many more are from community spread,” he said. “Almost all of this spread is our own selves.”
Of the 41 new cases Tuesday, 38 are on Oahu.
The Big Island saw one new case and Kauai reported two, Hawaii News Now was told. Two of the new cases are non-residents from Washington and California.
Green said that nine of the cases are associated with a gym where people failed to socially distance.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- Some 797 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization is 119, while the death toll stands at 19.
- More than 100,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
The city, meanwhile, reported that one of the new cases is a Department of Environmental Services worker. He notified his supervisor Sunday night that he tested positive, and said he is part of a family cluster.
The city said members of the worker’s crew are self-quarantining.
The spike on Oahu comes amid growing concern about the reopening of tourism on Aug. 1.
Officials have also said that many more days of double-digit increases could force the state to shut down some “high-risk” businesses, such as gyms, bars or even dine-in areas at restaurants.
Green said now more than ever it’s vital that people:
- Wear a mask when outside the home;
- Stay at least 6 feet from others to prevent the spread of the virus;
- Limit gatherings to “ohana bubbles” or no more than 10 people.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Hawaii public health officials have said some increase in infections is to be expected given that much of the kamaaina economy has reopened and activities that were banned are now allowed.
But they’ve also pleaded with residents to remain vigilant.
- Gyms battle germs as officials consider rollbacks of high-risk businesses
- Oahu visitor attractions counting down days until tourism restart
- Ventilator use declines as doctors get a better understanding of COVID-19
- Surge in COVID-19 cases across US raises questions about Hawaii’s plan to reopen tourism
And they’ve expressed concern about a surge in infections on the mainland, including in states — like California and Arizona — where many of Hawaii’s mainland visitors would originate.
Green said most of the spread on Oahu is being seen in “little clusters.” So far, he added, the surge has resulted in an uptick in hospital admissions, but he said that could change in the next two to three weeks.
He added that Hawaii continues to enjoy the nation’s lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 788
- Released from isolation: 559
- Required hospitalization: 89
- Deaths: 13
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 128 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 42
- Released from isolation: 35
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 95
- Released from isolation: 87
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 18
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.