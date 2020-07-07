Forecast: Trade winds strengthening through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen over the next few days and will remain breezy through the weekend.
Showers will continue to be focused over the windward slopes especially during the nights and early morning hours, and over leeward portions of the Big Island during the afternoons.
A slight increase in trade wind showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy.
A slightly larger south swell arriving late Wednesday may bump up surf heights Thursday.
Surf along east-facing shores will rise slowly this week as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week.
