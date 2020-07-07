As economic crisis deepens, Hawaii Foodbank vows to support families still struggling

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii’s leaders are signaling that our serious economic crisis will likely only worsen in the months to come, the state’s largest foodbank is continuing its work to support families that are facing food insecurity.
The Hawaii Foodbank is teaming up with private partners from the construction and development industry to bring resources to communities that are further away from Honolulu’s downtown core.
"The demand for food assistance remains extremely high," said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. "We're grateful for this private sector partnership between the construction, development and other industries that will help feed Hawaii's families during this unprecedented time."
The Hawaii Farm Bureau, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, H&W Foodservice and Sysco Hawaii are also partnering with the foodbank to provide high quality food products to more than 3,000 households in Windward and Leeward Oahu as well as the North Shore community.
The $250,000 needed to make these distributions happen is being donated by the following partners in the construction and development industry: Commercial Plumbing Inc., Bowers + Kubota, Kobayashi Group, Black Sand Capital, Albert C. Kobayashi, J. Kadowaki Inc., Moss Construction – Hawaii, JL Capital, Ferguson Enterprises – Hawaii, Great Aloha Run, Design Partners Inc., RMY Construction Inc., Nagamine Okawa Engineers, Okahara and Associates, Brookfield Properties, and Hawaii Executive Collaborative.
"We know that the pandemic and its negative impacts will continue to have an effect on our community for a while," said Randy Hiraki, president of Commercial Plumbing, Inc. "When Mayor Caldwell and Duane Kurisu approached the private sector to step up to help, each company that we asked was honored to play a role in being able to support our households.
“I want to thank our 14 partners who have generously committed to contributions of time and dollars. We know, however, that the work is not done and hope that others will consider ways to help our community during this difficult time.”
The following is a list of the rural distribution sites for the month of July:
Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Windward (Waimanalo to Kualoa)
- Location: Windward Community College
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Quantity: 1,000 households
- Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96795, 96734, 96744
Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Leeward (Waipahu to Kaena Point)
- Location: Waianae Mall
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Quantity: 1,500 households
- Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96797, 96706, 96707, 96792
Saturday, July 25, 2020 – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)
- Location: Polynesian Cultural Center
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Quantity: 750 households
- Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96730, 96717, 96762, 96731, 96712, 96791
