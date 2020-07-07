Coffee with a Candidate: Brian Evans, Democratic Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a singer and author, Brian Evans believes he knows a lot about politics, because he says “that’s what the entertainment industry is.”
Evans says he has received three Hawaii Governor Commendations, and he has run for office in the past to bring attention to the lack of dental care among children and medical errors across the United States.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- Two years ago you ran as a Republican and now you are running as a Democrat. Why did you make that change?
I feel as though the entire system is corrupt. My honest opinion - both sides. I was running on an issue I didn’t feel my own party (Democratic) was listening to me on. So I decided to jump on the ballot (as a Republican), I won the nomination. As a result - in part, I got forty governors to issue proclamations on medical opioid use in hospital and sleep apnea, and hospital policy change in several states. I did what I had to do to get the job done.
- You were not a Trump supporter two years ago even though you were listed as a Republican. Has you ideology changed?
I had a goal to achieve something that neither party seemed interested in listening to. You have politicians endorsing candidates despite the fact they have not met the other ones. Any of us! I never got a call from any of the people endorsing my opponent or the organizations that have.
