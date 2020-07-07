Coffee with a Candidate: Brian Evans, Democratic Candidate for Congress

I feel as though the entire system is corrupt. My honest opinion - both sides. I was running on an issue I didn’t feel my own party (Democratic) was listening to me on. So I decided to jump on the ballot (as a Republican), I won the nomination. As a result - in part, I got forty governors to issue proclamations on medical opioid use in hospital and sleep apnea, and hospital policy change in several states. I did what I had to do to get the job done.