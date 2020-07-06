State elections office to hold drive-thru voter registration events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The deadline to register to vote in the August 8 primary election is July 9.
To register, you must be a U.S. Citizen, Hawaii resident, and at least 18 years old.
Voter registration can be done online at the state Elections website, through a Voter Registration Applications at the county election office, or through one of several drive-thru registration events this week.
According to the state elections office, the drive thru events are scheduled at the following locations and times:
Oahu
*July 8 & 9 from 7:45 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Aloha Stadium (Enter through Parking Gate 1 off Salt Lake Boulevard)
Big Island
*July 8 & 9 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Hilo: 777 Kamehameha Ave.
- Pahoa: Malama Market
- Kona: Safeway at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center
Maui
*July 9 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Kahului Shopping Center
Kauai
*July 8 & 9 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Office of County Clerk, Elections Division
This is the first year the state will conduct elections by mail. Registered voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21.
Voters with special needs can cast their ballots in person at a voter service center.
Those who miss the Primary Election voter registration deadline will still have a chance to register. They can visit the county voter service center between July 27 and August 8.
To check your voter registration and for more information about the 2020 Elections, visit the state elections website or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683) or toll free at 1-800-442-VOTE.
