HPD searching for suspect after drive-by shooting in Kahaluu
July 6, 2020 at 7:49 AM HST - Updated July 6 at 7:49 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after two young girls were nearly shot while in a vehicle in Kahaluu early Sunday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kahekili Highway and Ahaolele Road.

According to police, the girls were in a parked car with their father when someone shot at them.

Police sources said the round just missed the 13-year-old and 2-year-old.

Police have opened an attempted murder and criminal property damage cases.

No arrests have been made yet.

