Hawaii gym reports member has tested positive for COVID-19

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii gym is sending an alert that one of its members tested positive for COVID-19 at one of its locations.
The member reportedly went to classes at Egan’s Bootcamp in Aiea in late June but was tested on July 2.
The gym said it is directly contacting anyone in those classes:
- June 22 — 8 a.m.
- June 25 — 5 p.m.
- June 26 — 8 a.m.
- June 29 — 8 a.m.
Staff members who were exposed are being tested and will not return to work until they have a negative test result.
The gym is also now starting to check the temperatures of all members when they arrive.
