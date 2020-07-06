Gyms battle germs as officials fret about cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a cluster of 9 cases linked to a gym. Officials didn’t name the gym, but say it is now closed. Governor Ige said Monday that gyms may be the type of business that might have to be closed down again if more cases come up.
Unrelated to the gym cluster, owners of Egan's Bootcamp, Egan and Marcia Inoue, sent a letter to their clients that a member at their Aiea gym got a COVID-19 test on July 2nd. The next day it came back positive.
Egan's Bootcamp just reopened on June 22nd. The Inoue's say that week a member went to four classes at the Aiea location.
"My reaction was oh God. Why did it happen so soon. We knew it was going to happen, but we didn't think it was going to be that quick," said Egan Inoue.
They say 10 Aiea employees and the member's household family got tested. They all came back negative. The Aiea gym closed for one night, but is back open.
"We have always told our employees when we decided to reopen during this really tough time, it was not going to be if it was going to happen, but when it happened so we were prepared," said Marcia Inoue.
"Because we do require reservations, it was very easy to track who came into contact and they could go get tested. They were given the option they could go get tested and return to class if it was a negative test or they could self-quarantine," she added.
At their Honolulu location, Egan Inoue showed off their new fogger which is used to sanitize between classes. Members stay apart from each other in a designated area, trainers wear masks and large gym equipment is off-limited.
Now there's additional protocols since the single case including temperature checks and members can only remove their mask during the workout.
"You just cannot live in fear. Number one. You do as much as you can," said Egan Inoue.
While government orders do not require masks while working out, UH epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller suggests wearing it even when exercising in a gym.
"The more vigorously that you're breathing the more than you are projecting these viruses," said Miller.
"You have to wear a mask the entire time and I would go ahead and say put a shield on," he added.
But other experts disagree. Dr. Park says wearing a mask while working out is not necessary or realistic.
Park says the cases point out that gyms must take extra precautions because people are breathing heavily in an enclosed space. She says gym owners needs to make sure the space is well ventillated, patrons wear their mask to and from their work out space and she even suggests a physical barrier between trainer and students.
