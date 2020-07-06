Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually increase on Monday and become locally breezy Tuesday into next weekend. The stronger trades will promote a typical summertime weather pattern, focusing rainfall along windward slopes and producing afternoon showers over leeward Big Island.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy. A slightly larger south swell arriving late Wednesday may bump up surf heights Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then gradually trend up through the rest of the week as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week.
