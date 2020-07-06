Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually increase on Monday and become locally breezy Tuesday into next weekend.
The stronger trades will promote a typical summertime weather pattern, focusing rainfall along windward slopes and producing afternoon showers over leeward Big Island.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy.
A slightly larger south swell arriving late Wednesday may bump up surf heights Thursday.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then gradually trend up through the rest of the week as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week.
