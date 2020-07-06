Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

Monday forecast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi | July 6, 2020 at 4:42 AM HST - Updated July 6 at 4:42 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually increase on Monday and become locally breezy Tuesday into next weekend.

The stronger trades will promote a typical summertime weather pattern, focusing rainfall along windward slopes and producing afternoon showers over leeward Big Island.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy.

A slightly larger south swell arriving late Wednesday may bump up surf heights Thursday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then gradually trend up through the rest of the week as the trades increase locally and upstream of the islands.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week.

