Fordham University cancels Sept. 12 football game against University of Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team’s match-up with Fordham University, originally set for Sept. 12 at Aloha Stadium, has been canceled, a school official said Monday.
A spokesperson for Fordham confirmed that the Rams’ first three games of 2020, including their trip to Hawaii, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the first game on Hawaii’s schedule that has been called off.
If everything goes according to schedule, and there are no other pandemic-related impacts, the ‘Bows are set to open the season Aug. 28 on the road at Arizona. The team’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against UCLA.
