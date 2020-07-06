Coffee with a Candidate: RJ Brown, Candidate for Honolulu Prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - RJ Brown is running to be Honolulu’s next Prosecuting Attorney because he believes the criminal justice system must be reformed.
Brown said, too many people are incarcerated and there are too few outlets to assist with addiction and mental health issues.
He thinks diversion programs for non-violent offenders must become the rule, not the alternative.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- What was it like working in the prosecutor’s office?
I loved my time in the prosecutors office, in the prior administration, and the current administration. Setting that aside - as a prosecutor you have an opportunity to good everyday, and do the job the way it’s meant to be done and do it correctly. I was always fulfilled by that.
- When you saw the Kealoha scandal erupt and unfold - what did you think of that?
When this investigation started to unfold, and upper members of the administration started to get wrapped up in it - it broke your heart. You know what that place is supposed to be, and it has fallen short of that.
- What would be the first thing you would do if elected?
We have to restore trust in the office. People have to believe that individuals that work there are there for the right reason.
