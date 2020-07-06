12 arrested on Maui during holiday DUI crackdown, police say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police authorities on Maui say 12 people were arrested at checkpoints across the island over the Independence Day weekend under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Two of the suspects who were arrested are believed to have been repeat DUI offenders.
The county says more than 1,300 vehicles were screened during the enforcement effort at 15 checkpoints across the Valley Isle.
Authorities also say a Wailuku man who was busted at one of the checkpoints on the Fourth of July has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting two officers.
Christian Kalalau Johnson, 21, was involved in the altercation with police, authorities said. Bail in the case has been set at $3,200.
