Pedestrian in critical condition after Makaha crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along Farrington Highway in Makaha on Sunday morning.
The crash happened at about 1:45 A.M. alongside the westbound lanes of the roadway.
Police say an unidentified vehicle, possibly a dark-colored van, drove onto the shoulder near Lahilahi St., where it collided with the victim before leaving the scene.
Emergency crew officials say she suffered critical injuries, including to her head.
While speed does not appear to be a factor, authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.