‘Open Street Sundays’ in Waikiki extended through July

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kalakaua Avenue will continue to be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday mornings, as the city has announced an extension of the ‘Open Street Sundays’ program.
Through July 26, the main thoroughfare of Waikiki will be closed to cars between 6 a.m. and noon on Sundays.
Hundreds of cyclists, skateboarders, and runners have flocked to the stretch of roadway between Seaside and Kapahulu Avenues each week since the program began on June 14.
“This program has been a tremendous success,”said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a press conference. “It’s a welcome thing for our visitors, for our residents, and our businesses during this slow period of time in Waikiki.”
“This is about opening up, thawing out, both our economy and our communities,” said Caldwell.
July 5 was scheduled to be the last “Open Street Sundays’ event before the extension was announced.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.