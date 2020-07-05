Waipahu Summer Fun employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city park employee who works at a Summer Fun site in Waipahu and had “minimal” contact with participants has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.
The city said while the risk of infection is low, all park staff, Summer Fun kids and their family members will be offered a free COVID-19 test at any community health center if they don’t have health insurance.
Officials say the employee who tested positive works at Hoaeae Community Park in the Village Park neighborhood of Waipahu, and was wearing protective gear while interacting with Summer Fun participants.
The city described the person who tested positive as an administrator.
The month-long Summer Fun program began July 1. The Waipahu site has 48 Summer Fun participants.
The city said an evaluation from Honolulu’s infection control officer determined it is safe for the site to continue operations Monday.
The employee who tested positive is isolating at home and did not display symptoms while on the job.
“It is unfortunate that one of our city staff has contracted COVID-19 and most importantly we wish them a safe and speedy recovery,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“This is a prime example of how important it is for everyone to wear their facial coverings, and how this simple act is one of the easiest and most important things we can all do to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
