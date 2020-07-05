Breezy trade winds on the horizon

Trade winds will be gradually increasing by Monday afternoon and become locally breezy by Tuesday or Wednesday into the weekend. We’re entering a prolonged period of summertime trade wind weather conditions with stable conditions and no organized rainmakers. Expect the usual clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings with daytime highs in the upper 80′s.
As the trade winds increase, choppy surf will also increase for east-facing shores. A small south swell is expected to arrive Wednesday and last through much of the second half of the week. North and west shores will remain small.
